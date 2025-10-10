Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Moves -1.93%: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $110.73, moving -1.93% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.71%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 0.69% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 31, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.77, down 7.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $86.93 billion, indicating a 3.43% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.74 per share and a revenue of $331.33 billion, demonstrating changes of -13.48% and -5.22%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Exxon Mobil. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.23% increase. Exxon Mobil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.75. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.56.

We can additionally observe that XOM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.04. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

