Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Moves -1.47%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Exxon Mobil (XOM) ending at $105.35, denoting a -1.47% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.36% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 7.43% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.26% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.6% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Exxon Mobil will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 2, 2025. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $1.73 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.02%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $85.8 billion, up 3.27% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.68 per share and revenue of $347.27 billion, indicating changes of -14.25% and -0.66%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Exxon Mobil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.5% lower within the past month. At present, Exxon Mobil boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.32 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.37.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

