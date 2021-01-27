Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Moves -1.13%: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $45.35, moving -1.13% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.61%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XOM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, down 97.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $48.59 billion, down 27.66% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.57% higher within the past month. XOM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note XOM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.77, which means XOM is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that XOM has a PEG ratio of 7.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

