Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $33.39, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.57%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 13.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.46% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XOM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 30, 2020. On that day, XOM is projected to report earnings of -$0.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 125%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $48.36 billion, down 25.65% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.42 per share and revenue of $181.40 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -118.67% and -31.53%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 28.87% lower. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

