Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $101.03, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 7.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 28, 2022. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $3.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 118.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $117.66 billion, up 59.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.80 per share and revenue of $438.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +137.92% and +53.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.89% higher. Exxon Mobil currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.92, so we one might conclude that Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 0.32 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



