Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $107.54, moving -0.2% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.35%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas company witnessed a gain of 0.63% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 3.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $1.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $85.78 billion, up 3.24% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.41 per share and revenue of $347.36 billion, indicating changes of -4.88% and -0.64%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.57% lower. At present, Exxon Mobil boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Exxon Mobil has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.55 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.69 for its industry.

Meanwhile, XOM's PEG ratio is currently 2.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

