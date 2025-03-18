Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) ended the recent trading session at $113.64, demonstrating a -0.11% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.07% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.71%.

The oil and natural gas company's shares have seen an increase of 5.1% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.72, signifying a 16.5% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $85.78 billion, showing a 3.24% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.36 per share and revenue of $347.36 billion, indicating changes of -5.52% and -0.64%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Exxon Mobil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.89% decrease. Exxon Mobil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Exxon Mobil has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.45 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.15, which means Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, XOM's PEG ratio is currently 3.09. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.08.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 149, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

