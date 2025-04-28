Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Moves 0.06%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Exxon Mobil (XOM) ending at $108.63, denoting a +0.06% adjustment from its last day's close. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.1%.

The the stock of oil and natural gas company has fallen by 7.78% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.24% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 4.29%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 2, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.72, marking a 16.5% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $84.49 billion, reflecting a 1.69% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.60 per share and a revenue of $341.9 billion, demonstrating changes of -15.28% and -2.2%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.48% lower. Right now, Exxon Mobil possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Exxon Mobil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.44. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.77 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that XOM has a PEG ratio of 2.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, positioning it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

