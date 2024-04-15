Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $119.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.79%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 8.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Exxon Mobil will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 26, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.12, down 25.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $83.47 billion, down 3.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.54 per share and revenue of $353.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.21% and +2.7%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Exxon Mobil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.57% increase. Exxon Mobil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Exxon Mobil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.62. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.6.

Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 4.21 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.11.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.