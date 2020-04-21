Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $40.95, moving -0.56% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.97% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 30.94% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 26.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 22.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XOM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 1, 2020. On that day, XOM is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 81.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $56.36 billion, down 11.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.40 per share and revenue of $206.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of -117.78% and -21.98%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 163.35% lower. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.