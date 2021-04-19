Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $56.48, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 0.26% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.76% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XOM as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 13.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $55.16 billion, down 1.78% from the prior-year quarter.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.20 per share and revenue of $227.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1069.7% and +25.59%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.42% higher. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, XOM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.73. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.2.

Also, we should mention that XOM has a PEG ratio of 1.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.