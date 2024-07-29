Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $116.10, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

The oil and natural gas company's stock has climbed by 1.92% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 2, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.04, indicating a 5.15% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $90.38 billion, indicating a 9% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.65 per share and a revenue of $357.59 billion, signifying shifts of -9.14% and +3.78%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.75% downward. Currently, Exxon Mobil is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Exxon Mobil has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.56 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.97.

Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 4.52 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, positioning it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

