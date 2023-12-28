Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $100.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.03%.

The oil and natural gas company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.66% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of Exxon Mobil will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.07, reflecting a 39.12% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $91.53 billion, showing a 4.09% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.18 per share and revenue of $350.72 billion, indicating changes of -34.71% and -15.22%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% lower. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Exxon Mobil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.07. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.48.

We can additionally observe that XOM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.69. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.85.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

