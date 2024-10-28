Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $118.90, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.27% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.26%.

The the stock of oil and natural gas company has risen by 3.17% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 1, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.95, marking a 14.1% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $94.24 billion, indicating a 3.83% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.05 per share and revenue of $361.64 billion, which would represent changes of -15.44% and +4.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Exxon Mobil. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower. Exxon Mobil presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Exxon Mobil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.85. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.29 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 4.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

