Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Exxon Mobil (XOM) ended the recent trading session at $109.72, demonstrating a -0.99% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.17%.

The oil and natural gas company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.97% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $2.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.49%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $93.58 billion, reflecting a 3.1% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.36 per share and revenue of $360.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.18% and +4.58%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.02% decrease. Exxon Mobil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.26. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.58 for its industry.

Meanwhile, XOM's PEG ratio is currently 4.42. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 218, this industry ranks in the bottom 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

