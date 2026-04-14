Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Exxon Mobil (XOM) ended the recent trading session at $149.24, demonstrating a -2.23% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.66%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 2.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.93%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.59, marking a 9.66% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $83.91 billion, showing a 0.94% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.33 per share and revenue of $353.85 billion, indicating changes of +33.48% and +6.5%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Exxon Mobil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 29.54% upward. Exxon Mobil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.36. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.1.

It's also important to note that XOM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.9. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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