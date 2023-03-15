Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.75, changing hands as low as $100.22 per share. Exxon Mobil Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XOM's low point in its 52 week range is $76.25 per share, with $119.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.30. The XOM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
