Exxon Mobil (XOM) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $114.06, moving -1.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 1.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $2.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.49%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $93.58 billion, indicating a 3.1% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.37 per share and revenue of $360.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.08% and +4.58%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.35% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Exxon Mobil boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Exxon Mobil is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8, so one might conclude that Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 4.6 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, finds itself in the bottom 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

