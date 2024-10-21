Exxon Mobil (XOM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $120.08, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.18% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.8%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.27%.

The the stock of oil and natural gas company has risen by 4.11% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.08% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.46%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 1, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $1.95 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $94.24 billion, up 3.83% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.05 per share and a revenue of $361.64 billion, signifying shifts of -15.44% and +4.95%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Exxon Mobil. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.72% lower. Exxon Mobil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Exxon Mobil is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.91. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.1.

Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 4.97 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 226, this industry ranks in the bottom 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.