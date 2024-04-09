Exxon Mobil (XOM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Exxon Mobil (XOM) ending at $121.18, denoting a +0.52% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 10.58% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Exxon Mobil will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.20, signifying a 22.26% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $82.68 billion, showing a 4.49% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.36 per share and a revenue of $346.25 billion, signifying shifts of -1.68% and +0.48%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.26% higher. At present, Exxon Mobil boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Exxon Mobil is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.88. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.79.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 4.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, finds itself in the bottom 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

