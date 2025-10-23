Exxon Mobil (XOM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) was up +1.11% at $115.98. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.89%.

The stock of oil and natural gas company has risen by 0.13% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.02% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 0.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 31, 2025. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $1.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.29%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $86.77 billion, indicating a 3.61% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.79 per share and revenue of $331.32 billion, indicating changes of -12.84% and -5.22%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.48% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Exxon Mobil holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.73, so one might conclude that Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, XOM's PEG ratio is currently 2.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.8.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, finds itself in the bottom 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

