Exxon Mobil (XOM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Exxon Mobil (XOM) reached $119.28, with a +1.96% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 12.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $2.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $84.14 billion, down 2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.11 per share and a revenue of $352.98 billion, signifying shifts of -4.31% and +2.44%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% lower within the past month. Exxon Mobil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Exxon Mobil is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.47, which means Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 4.28 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.99.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.