Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Exxon Mobil (XOM) standing at $112.30, reflecting a +0.93% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.63% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 7.27% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Exxon Mobil will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.17, down 23.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $84.14 billion, down 2.8% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9 per share and a revenue of $352.98 billion, representing changes of -5.46% and +2.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.68% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Exxon Mobil is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Exxon Mobil is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.36. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.38 for its industry.

Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 4.12 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry stood at 1.73 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

