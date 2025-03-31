Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Exxon Mobil (XOM) standing at $118.93, reflecting a +1.02% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.55% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

The oil and natural gas company's shares have seen an increase of 5.75% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.22%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Exxon Mobil in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $1.69 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $85.81 billion, up 3.28% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.22 per share and a revenue of $348.22 billion, representing changes of -7.32% and -0.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.57% downward. Exxon Mobil presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.32. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.46 of its industry.

We can also see that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.