Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) ended the recent trading session at $114.18, demonstrating a +1.3% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 4.91% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.01, indicating a 11.45% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $94.68 billion, up 4.32% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.28 per share and revenue of $362.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.03% and +5.16%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.61% lower within the past month. Exxon Mobil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Exxon Mobil has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.61 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.8 for its industry.

We can also see that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 4.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

