Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $116.23, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 6.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.12, down 52.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $85.6 billion, down 23.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.94 per share and revenue of $342.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of -36.42% and -17.2%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% higher. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Exxon Mobil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.69, which means Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

