Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $110.09, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 2.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.67%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.94%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.16, up 54.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $100.3 billion, up 18.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.09% lower. Exxon Mobil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Exxon Mobil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.29, so we one might conclude that Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that XOM has a PEG ratio of 0.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

