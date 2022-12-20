Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $106.69, marking a +1.45% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 5.23% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.46% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $3.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $101.56 billion, up 19.54% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.86 per share and revenue of $417.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +157.62% and +46.1%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.47% lower. Exxon Mobil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.59. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.43.

Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 0.31 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

