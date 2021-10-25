Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $64.35, moving +1.95% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 9.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 13.33% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XOM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 29, 2021. On that day, XOM is projected to report earnings of $1.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 961.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $73.3 billion, up 58.66% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.03 per share and revenue of $274.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1624.24% and +51.2%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.81% higher within the past month. XOM currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note XOM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.55. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.54.

Meanwhile, XOM's PEG ratio is currently 0.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

