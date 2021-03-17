Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $59.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 19.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.91%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XOM as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect XOM to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $55.38 billion, down 1.38% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.81 per share and revenue of $227.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +951.52% and +25.17%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 39.58% higher. XOM is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note XOM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.13.

Also, we should mention that XOM has a PEG ratio of 2.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

