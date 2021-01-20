Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $49.53, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.97%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 18.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XOM as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, down 97.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $48.59 billion, down 27.66% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.56% higher within the past month. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, XOM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.96.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 7.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

