Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $41.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 7.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.59%.

XOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, XOM is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 102.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $48.08 billion, down 28.42% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $182.52 billion, which would represent changes of -115.56% and -31.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.78% higher within the past month. XOM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

