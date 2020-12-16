Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $43.70, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 11.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 17.52% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.

XOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $52.25 billion, down 22.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $185.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of -116% and -29.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.26% higher. XOM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

