Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $44.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.6% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 3.15% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.74% in that time.

XOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect XOM to post earnings of -$0.52 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 171.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.80 billion, down 49.63% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.24 per share and revenue of $191.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of -155.11% and -27.64%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.95% higher. XOM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.