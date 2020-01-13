Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $69.79, moving +0.94% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 1.71% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.38% in that time.

XOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, down 61.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $68.89 billion, down 4.18% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.55% lower. XOM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note XOM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.37.

Meanwhile, XOM's PEG ratio is currently 2.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

