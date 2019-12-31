Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $69.76, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 1.55% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69% in that time.

XOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2020. On that day, XOM is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 57.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $67.17 billion, down 6.58% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.55% higher. XOM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, XOM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.25, so we one might conclude that XOM is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

