Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $69.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 1.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.16% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from XOM as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect XOM to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 52.98%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $67.17 billion, down 6.58% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $265.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -48.28% and -8.6%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% higher. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, XOM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.95.

We can also see that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

