Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $67.44, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.91% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 7.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.74% in that time.

XOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2019. On that day, XOM is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 43.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $71.39 billion, down 6.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $276.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of -38.34% and -4.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.05% lower. XOM currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note XOM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.91.

It is also worth noting that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.