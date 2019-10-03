Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 3.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.07% in that time.

XOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, down 39.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $71.39 billion, down 6.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $277.65 billion, which would represent changes of -36.92% and -4.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.66% lower within the past month. XOM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, XOM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.87, which means XOM is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 1.97 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

