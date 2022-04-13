Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $86.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.41% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 10.85% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.06, up 216.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $84.17 billion, up 42.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.66 per share and revenue of $332.58 billion, which would represent changes of +60.97% and +16.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.96% higher within the past month. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Exxon Mobil has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.88 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.51.

Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 0.52 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.