Exxon Mobil (XOM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $133.61, marking a +2.41% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.18%.

The oil and natural gas company's shares have seen an increase of 9.24% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.42%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Exxon Mobil in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 30, 2026. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $1.67 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $84.79 billion, up 1.64% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.95 per share and a revenue of $334.13 billion, representing changes of -10.78% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.94% lower. Right now, Exxon Mobil possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Exxon Mobil is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.05. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.84.

We can additionally observe that XOM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 8.28. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.1.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, finds itself in the bottom 5% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

