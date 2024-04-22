Exxon Mobil (XOM) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Exxon Mobil (XOM) reached $120.56, with a +0.57% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.11%.

The oil and natural gas company's shares have seen an increase of 5.63% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Exxon Mobil in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 26, 2024. On that day, Exxon Mobil is projected to report earnings of $2.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.61%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $86.6 billion, indicating a 0.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.70 per share and a revenue of $363.97 billion, signifying shifts of +1.89% and +5.63%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.58% higher within the past month. At present, Exxon Mobil boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Exxon Mobil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.24.

We can also see that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 4.12. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry stood at 1.95 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.