Exxon Mobil (XOM) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $125.37, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 10.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Exxon Mobil will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 1, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.97, showcasing a 13.22% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $94.37 billion, reflecting a 3.97% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.10 per share and a revenue of $362.47 billion, representing changes of -14.92% and +5.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.3% lower. Currently, Exxon Mobil is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Exxon Mobil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.2, so one might conclude that Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that XOM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.14. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.