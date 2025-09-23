Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) was up +1.72% at $113.95. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.55% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.95%.

Shares of the oil and natural gas company witnessed a gain of 0.25% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 1.1%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Exxon Mobil will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.73, signifying a 9.90% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $88.58 billion, down 1.6% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.69 per share and revenue of $335.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.12% and -4.11%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.8% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Exxon Mobil is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.74. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.62.

It's also important to note that XOM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

