Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Exxon Mobil (XOM) reached $103.39, with a +0.24% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.64%.

The oil and natural gas company's stock has dropped by 7.83% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.15% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Exxon Mobil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 2, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.69, showcasing a 17.96% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $85.77 billion, indicating a 3.23% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.04 per share and a revenue of $348.38 billion, demonstrating changes of -9.63% and -0.34%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.97% lower. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Exxon Mobil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.56, so one might conclude that Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

