Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $106.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 0.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.25, down 45.65% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $88.71 billion, down 23.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.59 per share and revenue of $354.46 billion, which would represent changes of -31.79% and -14.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. Exxon Mobil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Exxon Mobil has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.05 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.79.

We can also see that XOM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

