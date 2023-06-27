Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $104.55, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 0.65% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.26, down 45.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $88.71 billion, down 23.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.59 per share and revenue of $354.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of -31.79% and -14.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Exxon Mobil currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Exxon Mobil has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.88 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.38.

Also, we should mention that XOM has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

