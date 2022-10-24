Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $106.60, moving +0.7% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 23.45% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $3.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 145.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $114.3 billion, up 54.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.22 per share and revenue of $431.5 billion, which would represent changes of +145.72% and +51.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.32% higher. Exxon Mobil is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Exxon Mobil currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.01. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.01.

Meanwhile, XOM's PEG ratio is currently 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.