Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $34.33, moving +0.15% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had lost 13.06% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.84% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 4.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XOM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 30, 2020. In that report, analysts expect XOM to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 111.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $49.37 billion, down 24.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $181.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of -115.11% and -31.56%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.19% lower within the past month. XOM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.