Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed the most recent trading day at $43.74, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 11.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 35.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 25.31% in that time.

XOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 1, 2020. On that day, XOM is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 92.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $53.80 billion, down 15.44% from the year-ago period.

XOM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.97 per share and revenue of $195.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -143.11% and -26.23%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1014.87% lower. XOM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

